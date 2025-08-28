Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

The historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, one of Sikhism’s holiest sites, is facing severe flooding
The historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, one of Sikhism’s holiest sites, is facing severe flooding as the Ravi River overflows following heavy monsoon rains and the release of water from upstream dams. Located in Narowal district, approximately 4.5 km from the India-Pakistan border, the shrine is revered as the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Images from August 27, 2025, show the shrine’s white-marble courtyard submerged under several feet of water, with floodwaters encroaching into the sanctum. The main staircase, Angitha Sahib, Mazar Sahib, and Khooh Sahib have been inundated, and contact with sevadars (volunteers) has been lost. Rescue operations are underway, with the armed forces assisting in evacuations.
Despite the rising waters, the sacred Guru Granth Sahib has been safely moved to the first floor of the gurdwara. Authorities are on high alert, with teams on standby for further evacuations if the situation worsens.
The Kartarpur Corridor, inaugurated in 2019 to facilitate visa-free pilgrimages between India and Pakistan, has also been affected. The corridor, which connects the shrine to Dera Baba Nanak in India, is currently submerged, halting cross-border pilgrimages.
The flooding has prompted calls for joint action. Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, expressed concern over the situation and urged both India and Pakistan to implement measures to prevent future flooding and to reopen the corridor for devotees.
The Ravi River’s overflow has also impacted areas on the Indian side, particularly near Dera Baba Nanak, where breaches in embankments have led to flooding in nearby villages. While the town remains cut off, water has not yet entered it.
Rescue and relief operations continue as authorities on both sides of the border work to manage the crisis and ensure the safety of residents and pilgrims.