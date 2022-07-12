Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Himachal Pradesh Ex-BJP Chief Khimi Ram Joins Congress

Khimi Ram said he is confident that the Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues including those related to the pension scheme.

undefined
Khimi Ram joins Congress Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 2:37 pm

Former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress. Ram, a former minister and deputy speaker in the state, said he takes pride in joining the party that helped the country attain freedom.

"I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP. I have taken a well-thought out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh," he said. Ram said he is confident that the Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues including those related to the pension scheme.

Related stories

J&K Youth Congress Demands NIA Probe Into LeT Terrorist’s ‘Links With BJP’

Declare Dakshina Kannada District As Flood-Hit: Congress

Goa Congress Says Seven MLAs With Party As Of Now; Mukul Wasnik In Coastal State To Control Situation

"We will bring these issues before the people of the state and help form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh," he said.  AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajiv Shukla welcomed him into the Congress fold, and said it is an indication of the winds blowing in the state. AICC Secretaries Sudhir Sharma and Tejinder Bittu were present on the occasion. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Ex-BJP Chief Khimi Ram Congress BJP Corruption Unemployment National Pension Scheme AICC In-charge For Himachal Rajiv Shukla AICC Secretaries Sudhir Sharma Tejinder Bittu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG