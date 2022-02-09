Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Row | ‘It’s Woman’s Right To Decide What She Wants To Wear’: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi

Hijab Row: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said: ‘Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear’.

Hijab Row | ‘It’s Woman’s Right To Decide What She Wants To Wear’: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 10:44 am

'Whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat', a pair of jeans or a 'hijab', it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Wednesday amid the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

She asserted that this right is guaranteed by the Constitution.

Incidents of stone pelting and use of force by police were reported on Tuesday as the hijab row in Karnataka escalated and protests by students spread to more colleges prompting the state government to declare a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.

"Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear," Gandhi tweeted.

"This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women," she said using the hashtag 'ladkihoonladsaktihoon'.

The hijab controversy first erupted in January at a government PU College in Udupi, where six students who attended classes wearing headscarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of the state with Hindu students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls.

Such saffron-clad students are also being barred from entering classes.

The row has also taken a political colour as the ruling BJP stood strongly in support of uniform-related rules being enforced by educational institutions, calling the headscarf, a religious symbol, while the opposition Congress has come out in support of Muslim girls.
 

Tags

National Hijab Hijab Row Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Congress Priyanka Gandhi Karnataka Constitution Of India India Karnataka Government
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Don't Let Cong Sneak Into Power In Uttarakhand: Rajnath

Don't Let Cong Sneak Into Power In Uttarakhand: Rajnath

Indian Woman Found Unresponsive In Wheelchair Near Baggage Belt At Washington Airport, Hospitalised

Hijab Row: Calm Prevails In Campuses Across Karnataka Following 3-Day Closure

JNU Teachers' Association Urges New VC To Engage In Transparent Dialogic Processes

PM Afraid Of Congress: Rahul Gandhi On Modi's Attack In Parliament

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row