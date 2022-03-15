Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Ban In Classroom: Plea In SC Challenges Karnataka HC Verdict

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Hijab Ban In Classroom: Plea In SC Challenges Karnataka HC Verdict
Karnataka Hijab Row.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 10:08 pm

A plea was Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear the Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith. The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement. 


Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.


The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

Related stories

Kerala Blasters Beat Jamshedpur FC, Enter ISL 2021-22 Final

PIB Fact Check Unit Responded To 31,174 Actionable Queries Till Date: Govt

PM Interacts With Embassy Officials, Community Organisations Involved In Ukraine Evacuation

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Hijab Ban In Classroom Karnataka Hijab Controversy Hijab Burqa/Headscarves/Hijab/Veils Hijab Row Hijab Wearing Students Hijab Ban Hijab Controversy Hijab In Educational Institutions Hijab In Classroom Karnataka Government Karnataka New Delhi Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Covid-19 Surge Sets Panic In Hong Kong

Sex work is like any other work

Sex work is like any other work