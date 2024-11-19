National

High Security, Protests, And Distress | Manipur In Photos

Protests continued in Manipur following the death of six people of the Meitei community while Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chaired a meeting in view of the situation. Natives of Manipur living in other parts of the country also staged protests in solidarity.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Manipuri students protest in Punjab University
Manipuri students protest in Punjab University | Photo: PTI

Manipuri students hold a peaceful protest in Punjab University campus over violence in their state, in Chandigarh.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Protest over killing of 6 people in Manipur
Protest over killing of 6 people in Manipur | Photo: PTI
Members of Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam take part in a protest against the recent killing of three women and three children in Manipur's Jiribam, in Guwahati.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Manipur: N. Biren Singh chairs meeting
Manipur: N. Biren Singh chairs meeting | Photo: PTI
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chairs a meeting of ruling MLAs condemning the recent killing in the state's Jiribam district and regarding the ongoing violence in the state.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Manipur ministers house set on fire
Manipur minister's house set on fire | Photo: PTI
Charred remains of commodities at BJP leader and Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam's residence, which was set on fire by some miscreants, at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Govindas Konthoujams house set on fire
Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam's house set on fire | Photo: PTI
Charred remains of commodities at BJP leader and Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam's residence, which was set on fire by some miscreants, at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Security in sensitive areas of Manipur
Security in sensitive areas of Manipur | Photo: PTI
Security personnel demolish a barrack during an operation in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Assam Rifles save farmers in Manipur
Assam Rifles save farmers from attack by armed group in Manipur | Photo: PTI
Assam Rifles personnel at the camp of armed miscreants who attacked farmers in Irengbam area of Manipur. Assam Rifles engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat, and destroyed their camp.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Protest over killing of 6 people in Manipur
Protest over killing of 6 people in Manipur | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
People stage a protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Security in sensitive areas of Manipur
Security in sensitive areas of Manipur | Photo: PTI
Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Women protest in Imphal
Women protest in Imphal | Photo: PTI
Women protest at Ima Market after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district, in Imphal, Manipur.

2023–2024 Manipur violence, Kuki and Meitei conflict_Violence in Manipur
Violence in Manipur | Photo: PTI
Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district, were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night, in Imphal.

