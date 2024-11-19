High Security, Protests, And Distress | Manipur In Photos

Manipuri students hold a peaceful protest in Punjab University campus over violence in their state, in Chandigarh.
Members of Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam take part in a protest against the recent killing of three women and three children in Manipur's Jiribam, in Guwahati.
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh chairs a meeting of ruling MLAs condemning the recent killing in the state's Jiribam district and regarding the ongoing violence in the state.
Charred remains of commodities at BJP leader and Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam's residence, which was set on fire by some miscreants, at Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur district.
Security personnel demolish a barrack during an operation in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.
Assam Rifles personnel at the camp of armed miscreants who attacked farmers in Irengbam area of Manipur. Assam Rifles engaged the attackers and forced them to retreat, and destroyed their camp.
People stage a protest after bodies of six people from the Meitei community were found, days after they were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents in Manipur, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Security personnel patrol in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state.
Women protest at Ima Market after three bodies suspected to be of six persons missing were found from Jiribam district, in Imphal, Manipur.
Smoke and flames billow out of vehicles which were set on fire during demonstrations after three bodies, suspected to be of six missing persons from Jiribam district, were found near the Manipur-Assam border on Friday night, in Imphal.