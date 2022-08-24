Heroin Seizure Case: NIA Carries Out Searches In Delhi, Three Other States

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in four states, including the national capital, in a case related to the seizure of a huge consignment of heroin in Punjab earlier this year.

The searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and suspected persons at nine locations in New Delhi, Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, Tehri district of Uttarakhand, and Jaipur district of Rajasthan, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The heroin consignment was concealed in a consignment of licorice roots (Mulethi), sent by overseas suppliers based in Afghanistan, and was seized at Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari in Amritsar.

The case was initially registered by the officials of the customs department at ICP Attari and later the NIA took over the investigation on July 30, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the searches conducted led to the recovery of incriminating materials, including documents and digital devices.

(Inputs from PTI)