Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Home National

Heavy Rains Lash West Bengal

The cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal will bring heavy rain in Gangetic West Bengal in the southern part of the state till Thursday morning, the Met department said in its forecast.

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 10:40 am

A cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rains in Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday, the Met department said. South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, have been receiving intermittent showers with heavy downpours at one or two places since Tuesday owing to the weather system.

Most of the districts in south Bengal are likely to receive heavy rain, accompanied by gusty wind reaching speed of 30 to 40 km per hour, it said.

The sub-Himalayan districts of the state are also likely to receive heavy rain till Thursday morning owing to an active monsoon trough, the Met said.

The river port town of Canning on the fringe of Sunderban received the highest rainfall in West Bengal in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday at 169 mm, while Purulia and Burdwan towns received 32 mm and 30 mm rainfall during the same period.

Kalimpong in north Bengal received 33 mm rain, while Darjeeling got 16 mm rain during the period.

(With PTI Inputs)

