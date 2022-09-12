Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Heavy Rains Lash Pune, Water-Logging, Tree Fall Incidents Reported

Heavy rains lashed Pune city and adjoining areas on Sunday, leaving 25 spots water-logged, an official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 7:50 am

Tree fall incidents took place in 10 places, though there were no reports of any person getting injured, he added.

The India Meteorological Department said, as of 5:30 pm, Pashan and Magarpatta had received 55.8 millimeters and 55.5 millimeters of rainfall.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Ghat areas over the next two days, the official added.

"Chandannagar, Kothrud, Paud Road, Pashan, Wanwadi, B T kawade Road, Katraj garden, Swargate witnessed waterlogging. Tree fall incidents were reported from Pashan, Kondhwa, Pune station, and Yerwada. In Panchawati in Pashan, two vehicles were trapped after a tree fell. No one was injured in the incident," a fire brigade official said.

(Inputs from PTI)

