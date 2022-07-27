Heavy Rain Likely In Himachal Pradesh During Next Few Days, Met Department Warns Of Flash Floods

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department on Wednesday said heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods.

The ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30. Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain in parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas is expected during the next 48-72 hours with peak rainfall in the next 36-48 hours, the Met department said.

Moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period, it said. Reduced visibility conditions, increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services including water, electricity and communications systems in mid and high hills of the state are feared due to the heavy rainfall.

Blockages of national and state highways are also likely to occur at some places, which may create difficulties for tourists and the public at large, the weather department said. It asked the administration and the people to remain vigilant and take adequate safety measures to avoid any untoward incident.

(With PTI Inputs)