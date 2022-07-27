Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rain Likely In Himachal Pradesh During Next Few Days, Met Department Warns Of Flash Floods

Moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period.

undefined
Heavy rainfall Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 7:37 pm

The Himachal Pradesh meteorological department on Wednesday said heavy rain is expected in the state over the next few days which may lead to disruption of essential services and trigger flash floods.

The ongoing rainfall activity is very likely to increase from July 28 to 30. Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with one or two spells of very heavy rain in parts of Shimla, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba and adjoining areas is expected during the next 48-72 hours with peak rainfall in the next 36-48 hours, the Met department said.

Moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours. Flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period, it said. Reduced visibility conditions, increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services including water, electricity and communications systems in mid and high hills of the state are feared due to the heavy rainfall.

Related stories

Heavy Rainfall In Rajasthan, More Rains Expected In Next 48 Hours: Meteorological Department

Heavy Rainfall In Parts Of Rajasthan; Bhungra Records 203 mm Rains

Heavy Rainfall In East Rajasthan, More Rains Expected In Next 4-5 Days: MeT Department

Blockages of national and state highways are also likely to occur at some places, which may create difficulties for tourists and the public at large, the weather department said. It asked the administration and the people to remain vigilant and take adequate safety measures to avoid any untoward incident. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Department Heavy Rain Trigger Flash Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Very Heavy Rain Lahaul-Spiti Kinnaur Flash Floods Heavy Rainfall
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Arable Raises $40 Million In Series C Financing

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy