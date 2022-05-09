Monday, May 09, 2022
Heat Wave Conditions In Five Districts In MP; Ratlam Hottest At 46 Degrees Celsius

Madhya Pradesh is unlikely to see a let-up in the sultry weather soon with the Met department forecasting that heatwave conditions may prevail in some parts of the state for four more days. A trough was running from Punjab to northwest Madhya Pradesh across Haryana and Rajasthan, a senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office said. 

Weather: Hot day in Maharashtra PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 09 May 2022 7:41 pm

Heatwave conditions prevailed in five districts in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, with Ratlam recording the highest maximum temperature of 46 degrees Celsius in the state. This was the third-highest maximum temperature in India after Barmer and Bikaner which sizzled at 46.3 degrees Celsius and 46.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

He said that heatwave conditions prevailed at Ratlam, Rajgarh, Guna, Khargone and Khandwa. The maximum temperature of the four major cities in MP - Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius - two notches above normal, 42.8 degrees Celsius, also two degrees above normal, 42 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, and 42. 4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, respectively.

-With PTI Input

