Health Tourism Has Immense Potential In UP: CM Adityanath

Stressing that health tourism has immense potential in Uttar Pradesh through the AYUSH medical system, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed confidence that proficient implementation of the AYUSH methodologies could contribute to holistic healthcare.

"Efficient implementation of AYUSH practices will not only contribute to holistic healthcare but also generate substantial employment opportunities. Additionally, it has the potential to significantly enhance farmers' income," the chief minister said at the AYUSH Department programme, according to an official release.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the land of Ayurveda, he said, "Now, it is the responsibility to take AYUSH medical methods to further heights. AYUSH-based agriculture can significantly increase the income of the farmers. We need to enhance our research towards this end and encourage the farmers accordingly. There are unlimited possibilities in the health tourism sector through AYUSH in UP," he said.