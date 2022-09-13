Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HC Rejects CBI Probe Plea Into Appointment Of BJP MLA's Relative In AIIMS-Kalyani

Police have filed a case in Kalyani police station in West Bengal's Nadia district, alleging that a family member of BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana of Bankura constituency was illegally appointed at AIIMS.

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 7:34 pm

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of investigation into an alleged illegal appointment in AIIMS-Kalyani from the West Bengal CID to the CBI.

Police have filed a case in Kalyani police station in West Bengal's Nadia district, alleging that a family member of BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana of Bankura constituency was illegally appointed at AIIMS.

The investigation into the case was later transferred to the state CID from the Kalyani police."We are of the opinion that no ground is made out to allow the prayer made in this public interest petition which is accordingly dismissed," a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj said.

The petitioner's counsel prayed that the AIIMS has been constituted under an Act of the Parliament and that in respect of the establishment owned and controlled by the central government, investigation should be carried out by the CBI.

The counsel for the state opposed the petition, submitting that investigation is primarily a state subject and there is no allegation of bias against the investigating agency and also there is no legal bar to conduct the probe by the state agency in such cases.

The counsel appearing for the AIIMS submitted that no illegality has been committed in making the appointment.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

High Court Asks Tipsy Driver To Canvass Against Drunk-Driving

No Stay Of Investigation In Alleged Cheating Case Against SpiceJet's Ajay Singh: Delhi High Court

High Court Disposes Of Tushar Gandhi's Plea Against Gandhi Ashram Redevelopment Project

Tags

National Calcutta High Court Illegal Appointment AIIMS-Kalyani West Bengal CID West Bengal's Nadia District BJP MLA Niladri Sekhar Dana Central Bureau Of Investigation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission

Reliance Infra Files Rs 13,400-Crore Claim Against Adani Transmission