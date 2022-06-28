Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
High Court Adjourns Hearing Of Petition Against The Demolition Of Activist's House In Prayagraj Violence

The Allahabad High Court, on Monday, postponed the hearing of a petition filed by the wife of the accused in Prayagraj violence.

Allahabad High Court PTI photo

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 11:27 am

The Allahabad High Court has adjourned the hearing till Tuesday on a petition filed by the wife of Javed Mohammad, the main accused in the June 10 violence in Prayagraj, challenging the demolition of her house on June 12.

A bench comprising justices Sunita Agarwal and Vikram D Chauhan passed the order on Monday on the petition filed by Javed's wife Parveen Fatima and their daughter Sumaiya Fatima. While adjourning the case, the court also said, "Let this matter be posted before another bench of which one of us (Sunita Agarwal) is not a member. Put up this matter before another bench tomorrow i.e. on 28.06.2022 as fresh."

According to the petition, the house does not belong to Javed Mohammad but is owned by his wife, who had received it as a gift from her parents even before her marriage. The petitioners alleged that the Prayagraj Development Authority did not serve any notice on them before demolishing the house.

A notice, with the house number listed, was not addressed to Parveen Fatima but to her husband Javed Mohammad, the activist, and businessman who was arrested on June 10 on charges of instigating violent protests against derogatory remarks targeting the Prophet.

The petition claimed that Fatima was paying the house tax and the water tax. Even the tax receipts were issued in her name. However, no notice was served on her before the demolition of the house. 

