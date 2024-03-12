National

Have Doubts Over Legal Validity Of CAA Rules: Mamata

Addressing a programme in Habra in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee urged the people to think several times before applying for citizenship under the law.

PTI
March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
       
PTI
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI
Attacking the BJP-led government at the Centre over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said there is no clarity in the rules that were notified and she has doubts whether those have legal validity.

"This is a game of taking away the existing rights of citizens and is directly linked to the implementation of the NRC in the country," she claimed.

The chief minister alleged that the CAA was unconstitutional and discriminatory.

