National

Haryana: Road Crash In Jind Leaves 8 Dead, 10 Injured

The truck rammed into the light commercial vehicle in which a group of devotees was headed to Gogamedi.

Haryana jind accident
The damaged truck that hit a pick-up vehicle at Narwana, in Jind, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024 Photo: AP
info_icon

Eight people were killed and 10 others injured after a truck hit a stationary vehicle carrying devotees in Haryana's Jind district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred past midnight in Bidharana village on the Hisar-Chandigarh national highway when the devotees were travelling from Kurukshetra district to a temple at Gogamedi in Rajasthan.

The truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, was loaded with wooden logs when it hit the stationary vehicle.

SHO of Sadar Narwana police station Kuldeep said, "The truck rammed into the light commercial vehicle in which the group of devotees was headed to Gogamedi. At the time of the incident, the devotees had taken a brief halt and their vehicle was stationary."

"Eight people, including two women and a 15-year-old boy, have died in the incident while 10 are injured," he told PTI.

The police officer said the injured were taken to hospitals at Narwana in Jind and later referred to Agroha in Hisar. The injured are out of danger, he added.

A case has been registered and the truck has been impounded, police said.

A relative of an injured person, who reached Narwana Civil Hospital after the accident, said the truck hit the vehicle from behind. Many among the dead and injured were relatives, he said.

