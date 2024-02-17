Haryana, Rajasthan Sign Mou On Yamuna Water Sharing

Haryana and Rajasthan have signed an agreement to jointly prepare a detailed project report for the transfer of Rajasthan's share of Yamuna water from Hathnikund in Haryana through underground pipelines and its subsequent utilisation in areas such as Jhunjhunu and Churu.

The memorandum of understanding was signed after a meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat chaired the meeting.

Shekhawat emphasized that the resolution of this long-standing issue would pave the way for the implementation of projects crucial for meeting the drinking water needs of Rajasthan, particularly Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts.

After deliberations, a consensus was arrived for preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) jointly by the governments of Haryana and Rajasthan for the transfer of water through underground pipelines.