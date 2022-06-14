Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Haryana Police In Maharashtra To Question Santosh Jadhav, Mahakal About Gangster Vikram Brar

Jadhav was nabbed from Gujarat in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune. Mahakal was arrested in a MCOCA case registered against him at the Manchar police station.

Sidhu Moosewala.

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 12:17 pm

A team of Haryana police reached Maharashtra's Pune city and questioned Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the case of murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, and Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal about gangster Vikram Brar, who is wanted in some cases in Haryana, an official said on Tuesday. Brar, who is currently believed to be abroad, Mahakal and Jadhav are members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
        


A team led by police inspector Dinesh Chauhan from the Kurukshetra crime branch in Haryana arrived here on Monday and questioned Jadhav and Mahakal, suspects in the case of murder of Moosewala. Jadhav was arrested by Pune rural police from Bhuj in Gujarat on Sunday. "Vikram Brar is a wanted accused in Haryana. Since Jadhav and Mahakal were said to be in contact with Brar, we came here to question both the accused to know the whereabouts of Brar," Chauhan said. The official said they asked Jadhav about how he and others used to communicate with Brar. "He told us that he used to communicate with Brar through the internet calling (facility), but also said he has not been in touch with Brar of late," the official added.
        


Bishnoi is currently in the Delhi Police special cell custody and is said to be the mastermind behind the killing of Moosewala, officials earlier said. Jadhav was nabbed from Gujarat in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in  Pune, they had said. Mahakal was arrested in a MCOCA case registered against him at the Manchar police station here. He was recently also questioned by the Delhi Police's special cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moosewala murder case. The Mumbai Police had also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan 

(With PTI Inputs) 

