Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

State directs police to maintain harmony and work with community leaders amid protests demanding action against senior officers.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPS officer suicide, Y Puram Kumar, Haryana police alert, caste discrimination, Dalit protests
Kumar, who was serving as ADGP in Haryana, allegedly left behind an eight-page final note accusing eight senior IPS officers. Photo: File photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Haryana police ordered to maintain communal harmony after IPS officer’s alleged suicide.

  • 31-member committee demands action against senior officers accused of harassment.

  • Protests staged by Dalit organisations and opposition parties across Haryana.

Haryana authorities have issued directives to maintain strict vigil and communal harmony following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puram Kumar, a 2001-batch officer, who reportedly shot himself on October 7.

According to PTI, the state government has instructed police officers across districts and divisions to work closely with community leaders and local organisations, monitor the situation continuously, and take proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The directives were issued on October 12 by the General Administration Department (Political Branch-I) on behalf of the chief secretary, addressed to the additional chief secretary (Home), director general of police, all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and commissioners and superintendents of police.

Kumar, who was serving as ADGP in Haryana, allegedly left behind an eight-page final note accusing eight senior IPS officers, including now-transferred Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation, and other atrocities.

Reported PTI, a 31-member committee formed to seek justice for Kumar’s family issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Haryana government to take action against Kapur and Bijarniya, threatening to hold protests on Tuesday if no action was taken. In response, the government placed Kapur on leave late on Monday night.

The government order emphasised that any developments with the potential to disturb harmony should be addressed promptly, and timely reports furnished for review. Field officers were instructed to remain accessible, maintain close contact with stakeholders, and extend full cooperation for effective law and order management.

Several Dalit organisations and opposition parties have staged protests at different locations across Haryana, demanding strict action against the officers accused in the case, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

