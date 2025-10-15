Haryana IPS Officer's Family Consents To Autopsy Amid Ongoing Investigation

The family of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has given consent for a post-mortem following his alleged suicide on October 7.
Kumar’s suicide note accused 12 officers, including former DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and SP Narendra Bijarniya, of harassment and caste-based discrimination, prompting the government to place them on leave and form a special investigation team.
The autopsy is scheduled at PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the case has sparked nationwide attention and protests over caste discrimination and police accountability.
The family of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar has agreed to a post-mortem examination following his alleged suicide on October 7. This decision comes after a week-long impasse and a court order compelling his wife, IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, to identify the body for autopsy.
Kumar, 52, was found dead at his residence in Chandigarh with a gunshot wound. In his nine-page suicide note, he accused 12 officers, including former DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of harassment and caste-based discrimination. The family initially withheld consent for the autopsy, demanding action against the named officers.
In response to mounting pressure, the Haryana government placed DGP Kapoor on extended leave and removed SP Bijarniya from his position. A six-member special investigation team has been formed to probe the allegations.
The autopsy is scheduled to take place at PGIMER, Chandigarh. The family has also planned the cremation for later today.
This incident has sparked widespread protests and calls for justice, with support from various political and social organizations. The case continues to draw national attention to issues of caste-based discrimination and accountability within the police force.