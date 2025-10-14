Second Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide In A Week: ASI Alleges Corruption Against Late IPS Y Puran Kumar

ASI Sandeep Kumar, 41, shot himself in Rohtak's Ladhot village; body found Tuesday with service revolver; no immediate foul play suspected.
Video and note claim corruption, bribery in murder cases, extortion via aide Sushil Kumar; demands asset probe of IPS officer's family.
Comes days after IPS Y Puran Kumar's suicide alleging caste harassment; Sandeep supported transferred SP Bijarniya, highlighting systemic police conflicts.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, posted in the Rohtak Cyber Cell, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, just a week after senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's controversial death. Kumar's body was discovered with a gunshot wound from his service revolver in a room near an agricultural field in Ladhot village on Ladhaut-Dhamar Road, sending ripples through the force already reeling from allegations of caste bias, harassment, and corruption.
The 41-year-old ASI from Julana village in Jind district left behind a three-to-four-page suicide note and a six-to-ten-minute video message, in which he leveled grave corruption charges against the late Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch Dalit IPS officer recently posted as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak. In the recordings, Sandeep described his act as "martyrdom" akin to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifice, claiming Puran Kumar had "hijacked the system" through bribery, extortion, and exploitation of caste dynamics to replace honest officers with corrupt ones.
Sandeep specifically accused Puran Kumar of taking bribes to shield accused individuals in serious cases, including murders, and demanded a thorough probe into the IPS officer's assets and those of his family members, including his IAS wife Amneet P Kumar (who was in Japan on official duty during his death) and relatives in the Scheduled Caste Commission. He linked his despair to the recent arrest of Head Constable Sushil Kumar, Puran Kumar's personal security officer, on October 6 in a Rs 2.5 lakh extortion case involving a liquor trader. Sandeep claimed he played a key role in that arrest, which allegedly exposed Puran Kumar's involvement as the beneficiary, leading to fears of retaliation and mental harassment.
The video, which has gone viral on WhatsApp and social media, also voiced support for former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya—transferred on October 12 after being named in Puran Kumar's nine-page suicide note accusing eight senior officers of caste-based discrimination and humiliation. Sandeep praised Bijarniya as an "honest officer living off his salary" and alleged broader systemic issues, including IAS officers' involvement in graft, though he noted some progress under the BJP regime.