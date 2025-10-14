Second Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide In A Week: ASI Alleges Corruption Against Late IPS Y Puran Kumar

Amidst Mounting Scrutiny on Police Internal Conflicts, Rohtak ASI Leaves Behind Explosive Video and Note Demanding Probe into Graft

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Second Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide In A Week
Second Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide In A Week: ASI Alleges Corruption Against Late IPS Y Puran Kumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ASI Sandeep Kumar, 41, shot himself in Rohtak's Ladhot village; body found Tuesday with service revolver; no immediate foul play suspected.

  • Video and note claim corruption, bribery in murder cases, extortion via aide Sushil Kumar; demands asset probe of IPS officer's family.

  • Comes days after IPS Y Puran Kumar's suicide alleging caste harassment; Sandeep supported transferred SP Bijarniya, highlighting systemic police conflicts.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar, posted in the Rohtak Cyber Cell, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, just a week after senior IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's controversial death. Kumar's body was discovered with a gunshot wound from his service revolver in a room near an agricultural field in Ladhot village on Ladhaut-Dhamar Road, sending ripples through the force already reeling from allegations of caste bias, harassment, and corruption.

The 41-year-old ASI from Julana village in Jind district left behind a three-to-four-page suicide note and a six-to-ten-minute video message, in which he leveled grave corruption charges against the late Y Puran Kumar, a 2001-batch Dalit IPS officer recently posted as Inspector General at the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Sunaria, Rohtak. In the recordings, Sandeep described his act as "martyrdom" akin to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifice, claiming Puran Kumar had "hijacked the system" through bribery, extortion, and exploitation of caste dynamics to replace honest officers with corrupt ones.

Sandeep specifically accused Puran Kumar of taking bribes to shield accused individuals in serious cases, including murders, and demanded a thorough probe into the IPS officer's assets and those of his family members, including his IAS wife Amneet P Kumar (who was in Japan on official duty during his death) and relatives in the Scheduled Caste Commission. He linked his despair to the recent arrest of Head Constable Sushil Kumar, Puran Kumar's personal security officer, on October 6 in a Rs 2.5 lakh extortion case involving a liquor trader. Sandeep claimed he played a key role in that arrest, which allegedly exposed Puran Kumar's involvement as the beneficiary, leading to fears of retaliation and mental harassment.

Related Content
Related Content

The video, which has gone viral on WhatsApp and social media, also voiced support for former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya—transferred on October 12 after being named in Puran Kumar's nine-page suicide note accusing eight senior officers of caste-based discrimination and humiliation. Sandeep praised Bijarniya as an "honest officer living off his salary" and alleged broader systemic issues, including IAS officers' involvement in graft, though he noted some progress under the BJP regime.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Rain Delays New Zealand Chase After Sri Lanka’s 258/6

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Day 3: SA Need 226 Runs On Day 4 To Win The 1st Test In Lahore

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

  3. RSS's Shadow Dance With Sufism In Kashmir Explained

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

  3. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  4. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  5. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs