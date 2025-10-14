Second Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide In A Week: ASI Alleges Corruption Against Late IPS Y Puran Kumar

Sandeep specifically accused Puran Kumar of taking bribes to shield accused individuals in serious cases, including murders, and demanded a thorough probe into the IPS officer's assets and those of his family members, including his IAS wife Amneet P Kumar (who was in Japan on official duty during his death) and relatives in the Scheduled Caste Commission. He linked his despair to the recent arrest of Head Constable Sushil Kumar, Puran Kumar's personal security officer, on October 6 in a Rs 2.5 lakh extortion case involving a liquor trader. Sandeep claimed he played a key role in that arrest, which allegedly exposed Puran Kumar's involvement as the beneficiary, leading to fears of retaliation and mental harassment.