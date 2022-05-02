Monday, May 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Haryana BJP MLA, Others Take Oath To Make India Hindu Rashtra

A slogan in the favour of a Hindu Rashtra was also raised and the MLA was seen raising both his hands in support along with others present. 

Haryana BJP MLA, Others Take Oath To Make India Hindu Rashtra

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 May 2022 5:00 pm

A ruling BJP MLA here took an oath along with others to make India a Hindu Rashtra  and "make or take sacrifice for it". Purported videos of the event have surfaced on social media. The event took place on Sunday.

"We pledge and give commitment to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra and to let it be a Hindu Rashtra," Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel and others are seen saying in the videos. "If needed, we will make or take sacrifice for it. But we will declare the country a Hindu Rashtra (nation) at any cost. May our ancestors and deities give us the power to achieve our goal," they said.

Related stories

BJP Creating Artificial Issues Like 'Hindi national language, Hijab Controversy To Divide Indians: Abhishek Singhvi

A slogan in the favour of a Hindu Rashtra was also raised and the MLA was seen raising both his hands in support along with others present. When contacted on Monday, Goel said he took the oath along with others at the event being a Hindu and not as a BJP MLA. "I am proud to be a Hindu," he said.  At the event, Goel also took part in a seminar on the Uniform Civil Code.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Hindu Rashtra Oath Haryana BJP MLA Slogan Make Or Take Sacrifice For It Uniform Civil Code Proud Hindu Nation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

Alia Bhatt Posts A Monochrome Picture To Mark Rishi Kapoor's Death Anniversary

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills

On A Musical Holiday In The Darjeeling Hills