Haldwani Violence: Cops Didn't Provoke, Demolition Drive Didn't Target A Community, Says Nainital DM

The demolition of a 'madrasa' in Uttarakhand's Haldwani sparked violence killing two people and injuring 60 others on Thursday.
Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh addressed a press conference on Friday where she clarified the details of the anti-encroachment drive going on in the area and the role of police in the violence that took place on Thursday.
On anti-encroachment drive
Singh told the media, "After the HC's order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani."
She then continued, "Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset."
The DM further explained that the building which sparked the violence in the area was not registered as a religious structure but some called it Madrasa. She said, "It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa."
She then continued to say that a legal process to remove encroachment was conducted in many areas and similarly it was done here as well.
She said, "We decided to continue the demolition drive because there was no stay on the assets."
"Our teams and resources moved and nobody was provoked or harmed...No actions were taken (by Police and administration) to cause harm to life and property...The demolition drive began peacefully."
Speaking about how the violence began, Singh described, "..Despite the entire process being carried out properly, a large mob, within half an hour attacked our municipal cooperation team..."
On handling violence in Haldwani
After the violence erupted during the demolition process in Haldwani on Thursday, the Nainital DM said, "the force was deployed for prevention."
She added, "Stones were pelted on our Municipal Corporation's team...It was planned that the day the demolition drive will be conducted the forces would be attacked...The first mob with stones were dispersed & the second mob that came in had petrol bombs. "
Singh highlighted that the police force did not provoke the mob, she said, "This was unprovoked and our team did not use any force."
Further adding, "you can see (in the video) that the Police force and the administration are not provoking or harming anybody."
How did the violence unfold?
Singh said, "Maximum force was used for the protest of the police station."
Further the mob were dispersed from the police station and reportedly they headed to the Gandhi Nagar area.
Singh said that people from all communities and religions stay there and it wasn't a target towards a single community.
She then mentioned, "Efforts were made (by the mob) to terrorize the area...Our priority was to protect the police station and then ensure that no loss of life or property occurred in Gandhi Nagar...Our efforts were directed to protect the main city of Haldwani."
Singh said that the police station was then attacked.
"Later, the police station was surrounded by the mob and those inside the police station were not allowed to come out. They were first pelted with stones & then attacked by petrol bombs. The vehicles outside the station were set on fire & due to the smoke, there was suffocation due to the smoke...Tear gas and water cannons were used only to safeguard the police station," she added.
Latest death toll
Vandana Singh cleared the confusion regarding death toll in the violence, as most reports said that 4 people had died, she explained that two bodies were counted twice in two hospitals as they were transferred from one to the other.
She announced, "According to official information till now, two people have died."
A curfew was enforced in the area following violent protests by local residents, resulting in injuries to over 60 people.
The unrest was triggered by the demolition of an illegally built madrasa and mosque, leading to clashes with police and municipal workers.
The Chief Minister of the state held a meeting to assess the situation and ordered the imposition of curfew and shoot-at-sight orders in Haldwani. He also emphasized the need to maintain peace and instructed officials to take strict action against those inciting violence.