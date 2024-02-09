Haldwani Violence: Cops Didn't Provoke, Demolition Drive Didn't Target A Community, Says Nainital DM

Nainital District Magistrate Vandana Singh addressed a press conference on Friday where she clarified the details of the anti-encroachment drive going on in the area and the role of police in the violence that took place on Thursday.

On anti-encroachment drive

Singh told the media, "After the HC's order action has been taken against encroachment at various places in Haldwani."

She then continued, "Everyone was given notice and time for hearing...Some did approach the HC some were given time while some were not given time. Where time was not given demolition drive was conducted by PWD & Municipal Corporation. This was not an isolated activity and was not targeted to a particular asset."

The DM further explained that the building which sparked the violence in the area was not registered as a religious structure but some called it Madrasa. She said, "It is an empty property that has two structures, which is not registered as religious structure or has been given any such recognition. Some call the structure a Madrasa."