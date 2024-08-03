National

Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court To Hear Hindu Side's Plea On Vyasji's Basement On Aug 17

Worship began at Vyasji's basement on January 31 and devotees are now able to view the idols installed there.

Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi
Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi | Photo: File Image
info_icon

A Varanasi court on Saturday briefly heard a plea moved by Hindu petitioners to stop Muslims from walking over the roof of Vyasji's basement in the Gyanvapi mosque complex and listed the matter for further hearing on August 17.

Representatives of the Muslim side to the dispute were present during the hearing. The Muslim side is expected to put forth its arguments in the matter on the next date.

According to the petitioners' counsel, Madan Mohan Yadav, following an order of the district court, worship began at Vyasji's basement on January 31 and devotees are now able to view the idols installed there.

"The roof of Vyasji's basement is quite old and weak. Muslims walk on the roof to pray, which is not appropriate for the worship site. The basement's roof and pillars are very fragile, and there is a risk of collapse," Yadav said.

"Therefore, the Hindu side has requested that Muslims be prohibited from walking on the roof and that necessary repairs be carried out of the roof and pillars," he said.

Yadav said after hearing the concerns of the Hindu side, District Judge Sanjeev Pandey scheduled the next hearing for August 17.

On January 31, the Varanasi district judge had directed the local administration to arrange for Hindus to conduct worship rituals inside one of the sealed basements (Vyasji ka tehkhana) within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The order came six days after the court provided the litigants with a copy of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) report, which stated that a Hindu temple existed at the site prior to the construction of the mosque.

The court specifically directed that a priest be allowed to perform puja in the southern cellar of the mosque complex.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former India Coach Ravi Shastri Applauds Jasprit Bumrah's Spells In T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Dindigul Dragons Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs DD Final Match
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Preview: Spin, Slow Pitch Worry IND After Tied Match
  4. IND Vs SL, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka Tie Match Against India - In Pics
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
Football News
  1. France Vs Egypt Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  2. English Premier League: Gallagher Offered New Deal At Chelsea, Says Maresca
  3. Spain Vs Morocco Live Streaming, Paris Olympics 2024 Football Semi-Finals: When, Where To Watch
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Confirm Arrival Of Euro 2024 Winner Robin Le Normand
  5. Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund Confirm Fullkrug Talks As Yan Couto Signs From Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics: Ebden, Peers Claim Gold In Men's Doubles
  2. Canadian Open: Iga Swiatek, Barbora Krejcikova Among Top Players To Withdraw
  3. Washington Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delighted To Beat 'Tough' Victoria Azarenka In Quarters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic To Play Alcaraz In Men's Singles Final - In Pics
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Katerina Siniakova, Tomas Machac Shine With Gold Amid Relationship Mystery
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE: 245 Dead In Wayanad Landslides; Kerala Govt To Establish Township For Displaced Persons
  2. Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court To Hear Hindu Side's Plea On Vyasji's Basement On Aug 17
  3. Punjab: Ex-Cop Shoots Dead Bureaucrat Son-In-Law Inside Chandigarh Court
  4. Maha Politics: Uddhav's 'Power Jihad' Retort To Amit Shah's 'Aurangzeb Fan Club' Barb | Details Inside
  5. 'Absolutely Criminal': Grammy Winning Composer Ricky Kej Slams Air India | Here's Why
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes' On Hotstar Movie Review: Wes Ball Delivers A Visually Appealing Film That Is Packed With Stellar Performances
  2. Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase
  3. Watch: Actor Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad In Army Uniform, Donates Rs 3 Crore For Relief
  4. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Teaser: Vijay Varma Plays The Captain In This Series Based On The 1999 Hijack
  5. AP Dhillon Ropes In Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt For 'Old Money' - Watch Teaser Inside
US News
  1. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  2. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  3. This Viral Theory Claims We’re All Living Forever. Here’s How It Could Be True
  4. Trump Agrees To Fox News Debate With Kamala Harris On September 4
  5. US: Defense Secretary Scraps Plea Deal For Accused 9/11 Mastermind
World News
  1. Russia: 10 Killed In Apartment Block Collapse In Ural Mountains; Search Op Ends
  2. California’s Iconic Salmon At Risk As Park Fire Rages On
  3. What Is The 'Just Give Me My Money' TikTok Trend? | Here's How To Join The Viral Prank
  4. China: 2 Dead In Bridge Collapse Following Mudslide,12 Missing
  5. Vietnam's President Confirmed As New Communist Party Chief, Country's Most Powerful Role
Latest Stories
  1. Moist Critical vs. Sneako: The Explosive Feud Over Ava Kris Tyson | Controversy Explained
  2. Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Police To Likely Close Down Case Against Collector Suhas Diwase
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Indian Origin Kamala Harris Officially Enters Presidential Race As Democratic Candidate
  5. Paris Olympics Day 8: Will India Win Any Medal Today? Podium Prospects On August 3
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Middle East Tensions: Back-To-Back Assassinations, Iran's Retaliation Threat; US Sends Jets And Ships
  8. Manipur Has Over 10 Thousand Illegal Migrants: CM N Biren Singh