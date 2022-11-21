Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gyanvapi Mosque: Court To Hear Plea On Carbon Dating Of 'Shivling' On Nov 30

On October 14, Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesh turned down the plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the 'Shivling', citing Supreme Court directives for its safekeeping so that no tampering can be done.

Gyanvapi Mosque case
Gyanvapi Mosque case Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 6:59 pm

The Allahabad High Court today fixed November 30 for hearing a revision petition challenging the Varanasi district judge's order by which the lower court had refused the demand of carbon dating of a 'Shivling' claimed to have been found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Justice J J Munir passed the order on the revision plea filed by Laxmi Devi and others.

On October 14, Varanasi District Judge A K Vishvesh turned down the plea seeking scientific investigation and carbon dating of the 'Shivling', citing Supreme Court directives for its safekeeping so that no tampering can be done.

When the matter was taken up in the high court on Monday, counsel for the Archaeological Survey of India submitted that an application has been moved for an extension of time for the survey. However, the court commented that there should be no damage to the 'Shivling'. Then the ASI's counsel said that there are more ways to determine the age and no damages could be caused.

On behalf of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, it was said that a 'vakalatnama' has to be filed in the meantime. 'Vakalatnama' is a written document signed by a client to allow his advocate to plead a case in court on his behalf.

Four of the five Hindu parties had sought carbon dating of the 'Shivling' found during a court-mandated videography survey of the mosque premises close to the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering Namaz.

The revision petition has sought an appropriate survey or excavation to find out the nature of construction beneath the 'Shivling' discovered on May 16, 2022.

The Hindu parties have also sought a scientific investigation by carbon dating to determine the age, nature and other constituents of the 'Shivling' in accordance with the provisions of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remain Act, 1958.

Related stories

UP: Varanasi Court To Hear Plea Seeking Worship Of 'Shivling' In Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

UP Court Postpones Gyanvapi Case Judgement Till November 17

Gyanvapi Case: Allahabad HC Adjourns Hearing Till November 28

Tags

National Gyanvapi Mosque Shivling Shivling Controversy Allahabad High Court Carbon Dating Investigation Supreme Court Ice-shivling
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released