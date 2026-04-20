Guwahati Brought to a Standstill After Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Flooding

Heavy overnight rain caused severe flooding across Guwahati, disrupting transport, closing schools, and exposing the city’s recurring drainage problems.

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Outlook News Desk
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Heavy rainfall in Guwahati
Weather: Heavy rainfall in Guwahati Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Several areas, including Chandmari, Zoo Road, Hatigaon, and Beltola Survey, remained waterlogged this morning.

  • Major roads were submerged, causing traffic chaos, stranded vehicles, and travel difficulties for commuters.

  • The Assam government ordered all government and private educational institutions in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area to remain closed on 20 April.

Heavy overnight rainfall brought large parts of Guwahati to a halt, causing widespread flooding, school closures, and major disruption to daily life.

The downpour, which continued for around seven to eight hours through the night, led to severe waterlogging in several areas, including Chandmari, Nabin Nagar, Rukmini Nagar, Zoo Road, Ganeshguri, Hatigaon, and Beltola Survey. Many of these localities remained flooded this morning.

Commuters faced serious difficulties as key roads were submerged under knee-deep water, leaving vehicles stranded and causing heavy traffic congestion.

People travelling to work also struggled due to the shortage of transport options in affected areas.

Low-lying neighbourhoods were among the worst hit, once again highlighting the city’s ongoing drainage problems during periods of heavy rain. Residents were seen carefully making their way through flooded streets, while dim streetlights reflected off the waterlogged roads.

An official document issued by the Government of Assam stated: “In view of the situation arising out of the flash flood caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on 19/04/2026, all educational institutions (both government and private) are hereby declared closed on 20/04/2026 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area.”

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