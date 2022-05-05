Thursday, May 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Gurugram University Launches Digital Library

The move entails that students will no longer have to wait for physical copies of the books to be available and the e-books can be accessed simultaneously by any number of students

Gurugram University Launches Digital Library
Gurugram University students will now access books and lectures from home Representational Image By AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 May 2022 6:21 pm

Gurugram University students will now be able to access books and recorded lectures from their homes with the launch of a digital library. The library was inaugurated by the varsity Vice Chancellor Professor Dinesh Kumar on Thursday. 

The move entails that students will no longer have to wait for physical copies of the books to be available and the e-books can be accessed simultaneously by any number of students. The library has 17,000 e-books, 8,800 e-journals, 1,30,000 e-lectures, 7,48,000 theses, 2,200 reports, 2,600 expert talks, and other resources in its collection. 

Related stories

Deepshikha Deshmukh Starts A First-Of-Its-Kind Rural Library Initiative In Latur

The completely digital library can be accessed through the link http://www.gurugramuniversity.ac.in very soon. Dinesh Kumar called the initiative “unique” and beneficial to students. 

The VC also said that all students have been given an ID and password to login to the library. The site can be accessed on Android and iOS both. Library Advisor Vijay Mehta praised the entire GU Library team for their efforts in providing this service to users.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Gurugram University Launches Digital Library E-books Physical Copies Recorded Lectures Android IOS Journals Expert Lectures
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

On A Cafe Trail In Kochi

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris

Champions League Final: It's Jurgen Klopp Vs Carlo Ancelotti Showdown In Paris