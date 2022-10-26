Gurugram: Man Booked For Sexually Assaulting Girl

A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl, police said here on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Suraj, a native of Madhya Pradesh who lives in Wazirabad village as a tenant. He is working in a private company here.

On Tuesday evening, Suraj allegedly lured the girl, who lived in his neighborhood, to a nearby park. The accused sexually assaulted the girl. He fled as soon as the girl’s family members reached there.

Following a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR was registered against Suraj under Section 8 of the POCSO Act at the Sector 56 police station. "We are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per law," said Sub-Inspector Manjusha.

(Inputs from PTI)