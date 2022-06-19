Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Gurudwara Attack In Kabul Condemned By Delhi Sikh Body

Terror attacks on Kabul gurudwara receive condemnation by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) India slams it as a "cowardly attack".

Family members cry after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. Gunmen stormed a religious gathering of Afghanistans minority Sikhs in their place of worship in the heart of the Afghan capitals old city. AP Photo

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 9:49 am

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), on Saturday, condemned a terror attack on a gurdwara in Kabul and urged the Centre to take up the issue in the United Nations General Assembly. Several blasts were reported near the Gurdwara Karte Parwan on Saturday, in the latest targeting of a place of worship of a minority community in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. India has slammed the "cowardly attack" and said it is closely monitoring the situation.


 Addressing a press conference here, DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and General Secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon said it is highly condemnable that terrorists targeted the gurdwara, killed its guard, and injured many pilgrims. Noting that such incidents are repeatedly happening in Afghanistan and Pakistan in which minority communities are being targeted and their holy shrines are being wiped out, they said it is a "clear violation" of the human rights of the minority communities in these countries.


 They urged the External Affairs Minister to take up the issue on the United Nations platform for a permanent solution to the problems of the minorities in these countries and ensure their safety. A delegation of DSGMC under the leadership of Kalka also met Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh and apprised him of the current situation at Gurdwara Karte Parwan. Kalka said they have urged the Indian government to help the Afghan Sikhs who wish to come to India.

