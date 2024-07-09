National

Gurugram: Mahindra Thar SUV Climbs Up Electric Pole After Being Hit By Honda Amaze | WATCH

The CCTV camera at a nearby petrol pump caught the incident on footage at the Golf Course Road Extension.

Visuals from the scene.
In another bizarre scenery, the residents of Guruguram witnessed a Mahindra Thar SUV being stuck on an electric pole in an inclined position, as if someone tried to drive it up the pole.

Passersby stopped to look at this scene of the SUV slanting against the pole, with several netizen clicking photos and recording videos of the incident.

Since then, the video of the Thar SV has been going viral on social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

The driver of the SUV, identified as Aanchal Gupta, had lost control of the vehicle after being hit by a Honda Amaze in Gurugram's Cyber City area, NDTV report said. The impact of the hit resulted in the Thar climbing up the pole.

Reportedly, the CCTV camera at a nearby petrol pump caught the incident on footage at the Golf Course Road Extension.

Gupta was on her way to get her vehicle refueled when the Honda Amaze hit her SUV from behind. She had to jump out of the car to save herself, she said.

A witness at the scene was quoted to be saying, "The driver lost control of the vehicle and it climbed the pole. Thankfuly, no one was hurt."

Reportedly, the Honda Amaze that hit the Thar was occupied by two men, who fled from the scene after the accident.

Car accidents have been hitting the headlines quite often in the recent times, with two of the most major ones being the Pune Porsche crash, where a 17-year-old boy, driving a luxurious Porsche Taycan knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

In the most recent case of accident, a speeding BMW crashed into a couple in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday, killing the wife and critically injuring the husband.

The luxury car was allegedly being driven by the son of a Shiv Sena Leader, who fled the scene shortly after the accident. Mumbai Police registered a case of hit and run against the BMW driver, Mihir Shah.

