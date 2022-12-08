Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Gujarat Results: Gujarat Rejected Revadi, Appeasement Politics, Says Amit Shah

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won Gujarat assembly elections. The BJP has won or is leading in 157 seats of the total 182 seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 3:26 pm

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win Gujarat assembly elections with a record number of seats, Union Home Minister and top BJP leader Amit Shah said that Gujarat has rejected the politics of revadi and appeasement. 

As of 3 pm, the BJP had won or was leading in 157 of 182 seats. The principal opposition Congress was reduced to just 17 seats. The new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has bagged five seats.

In a series of tweets, Shah said he salutes the people of Gujarat on this historic victory and it shows the "unwavering faith of the public in Narendra Modi's development model".

He said, "Gujarat has rejected those doing the politics of revadi, appeasement, and hollow promises and has given an unprecedented mandate to the BJP of Narendra Modi that epitmosises public welfare...This victory has show that every section is with the BJP, whether it's farmer, youth, or women."

The revadi politics is a reference to populist politics. The term was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it has been used by him and BJP to criticise parties such as AAP that make populist promises of free water and electricity.

In a separate tweet, Shah named BJP national president JP Nadda and BJP Gujarat chief CR Paatil and congratulated them and the BJP Gujarat workers.

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for over two decades. The traditional bipolar contest in Gujarat between the BJP and the Congress turned triangular this year with the entry of the BJP. However, the BJP's prospects have not been affected with AAP's inroads in Gujarat. 

(With PTI inputs)

