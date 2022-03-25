Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Gujarat Polysols Chemicals Files DRHP For Rs 414-Crore IPO

The company will use the net proceeds towards repayment or pre-payment in full or in part of all borrowing availed by the company and general corporate purposes

Gujarat Polysols Chemicals Files DRHP For Rs 414-Crore IPO

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 3:09 pm

Chemical manufacturer Gujarat Polyols Chemicals Ltd (GPCL) has filed its preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 414 crore through an initial public offering. 

The initial share sale comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 87 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 327 crore by its promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Related stories

LIC IPO: Govt Files Updated Draft Papers With Q3 Financials

Oyo Considers Cutting IPO Size By Almost 50%: Report

There will be no pre-IPO placement for this issue. 

The company will use the net proceeds towards repayment or pre-payment in full or in part of all borrowing availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

The Gujarat-based firm is among the leading supplier of dispersing agents in infra-tech, dye and pigments and textile and leather industries.

For the financial year ended March 2021, the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 40 crore, while the total income stood at Rs 440 crore. Its restated profit for the FY2019-21 grew at a CAGR of 76.42 per cent.

INGA Ventures is the book running lead manager that will advise the company on the IPO.

Tags

National Business Gujarat Polysols Chemicals IPO Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) DRHP Red Herring Prospectus Upcoming IPO Latest IPO IPO News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Life, Laugh, Like: The Kashmiri Stand-Ups In Viral Acts

Life, Laugh, Like: The Kashmiri Stand-Ups In Viral Acts

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet

Chef Vidushi Sharma’s Love For All Things Sweet