Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Home National

Gujarat Logs 842 Covid-19 Cases; Active Tally 5,714

The count of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 11.37 crore with 72,128 more people getting jabbed. A total of 598 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 12,31,813 so far, leaving the state with 5,714 active cases.

Covid-19 testing Photo: PTI

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 9:19 pm

Gujarat on Sunday reported 842 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 250 in Ahmedabad district, taking the overall tally of infections to 12,48,487, the state health department said.

A total of 598 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 12,31,813 so far, leaving the state with 5,714 active cases. With no new Covid-19 fatality, the death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,960, a health department release said.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 250 Covid-19 cases in Gujarat on Sunday, followed by Mehsana (106), Surat (80) among other districts. The count of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat went up to 11.37 crore with 72,128 more people getting jabbed, the release said. 

Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu is left with eight active cases, officials said. Gujarat's Covid-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,48,487, new cases 842, death toll 10,960, discharged 12,31,813, active cases 5,714, people tested so far - figures not released. 

(With PTI Inputs)

