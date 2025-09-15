Gujarat High Court Receives Bomb Threat In Wake Of Similar Hoax Mails

- The High Court received an email bomb threat, third such hoax since June.
- The email claimed RDX had been planted inside the court premises, prompting immediate police action with bomb squads and sniffer dogs.
- A thorough search revealed no explosives, and proceedings continued without disruption.
The Gujarat High Court was the target of a bomb threat via email on Monday, marking the third such false warning at this court since June this year.
The incident comes just days after hoax threat mails were sent to both the Delhi and Mumbai High Courts.
According to Inspector K. N. Bhukan of Sola Police Station, the email—sent to the court’s official address—alleged that RDX had been placed somewhere inside the court campus.
Court officials alerted the police immediately. The law enforcement response included deployment of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a dog squad. All buildings, court rooms, chambers, and incoming and parked vehicles were thoroughly examined.
The investigations, however, yielded no evidence of any explosive device. The threat was confirmed to be a hoax.
No disruption of court proceedings was reported, as authorities took swift precautions without affecting ongoing hearings.