Gujarat Elections: Arvind Kejriwal Promises ‘Delhi Model’, Assures Free Water, Electricity, Healthcare, Education

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised to implement the ‘Delhi Model’ in Gujarat if it comes to power in the upcoming assembly elections, assuring the state of free water, free electricity, free healthcare, and free education.

The announcements by the AAP come at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have intensified their election campaigns.

Free water supply to farmers and Rs 3,000 to the unemployed youth till they get jobs are also among AAP’s electoral promises.

Addressing people in his roadshows, which the party calls ‘Tiranga Yatras’, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat will not have to pay their electricity bills after March 1. He said in these times of inflation, people’s income has not increased and inflation has impacted people adversely.

“For that very reason, you need not pay the electricity bill after March. Your brother [Kejriwal] will pay the bill,” said Kejriwal amid cheers from people.

He added, “In Delhi, our government gives 24 hours electricity and the tariff is almost zero. In Punjab, we have our government. In the state, we provide electricity for 24 hours and the electricity tariff is zero. We will form the government in Gujarat and after March 1 there will be 24-hour electricity in Gujarat and you need not pay an electric fee for it.”

Kejriwal claimed he has made good schools in Delhi where both rich and poor study together. He said he has made education free to all and has provided uniforms and books to students without any charge.

“Now labourer’s sons are becoming doctors and engineers in Delhi. I have decided to make good schools in Gujarat also. We have made good hospitals in Delhi. We treat all equally without any charges,” said Kejriwal, adding that the same model will be implemented in Gujarat.

Kejriwal said there is huge unemployment in Gujarat and he would provide Rs 3,000 to unemployed youth of till they get jobs. He said he would provide water to farmers as they are facing huge water shortage.

According to the reports, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also hold a road show in Limkheda, Deogarhbaria, and Jetpur in Chotaudepur. Congress observer and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot will hold discussions with people in Anand and Vadodara.

Elections will be held in the BJP-ruled Gujarat in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 99 seats out of the total 182 and the Congress bagged 77.

This time, the poll contest will be triangular in view of AAP’s entry into the fray. The AAP is trying hard to embarrass the BJP in Gujarat and retaining the state is an issue of prestige for the BJP as it’s the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Before becoming the prime minister in 2014, Modi was the longtime Chief Minister of Gujarat.