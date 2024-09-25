Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha

In a tragic accident in Gujarat's Sabarkantha, seven people were killed while one sustained grievous injury when a speeding car rammed into a trailer truck near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning, police said.
According to the officials, the car was carrying several persons from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it hit the trailer from behind while it was going ahead on a national highway.
Seven car occupants were killed in the accident, Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel said.
Fatal accident in Delhi: Guardrail pierces through SUV
The accident in Gujarat came within days since a 19-year-old Delhi University student died in a fatal accident while his four friends sustained injuries after their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail, which pierced through the vehicle, near Rajghat in north Delhi. It has been told that they were returning from Gurugram after celebrating the teenager's birthday.
After a preliminary investigation, it has been reported that that the Hyundai car was being driven at a very high speed when the driver lost control following which the car climbed onto the divider at the intersection of the main road and the ISBT and crashed into the guardrail.
According to police, the accident occurred on the stretch between the Shanti Van red light and Geeta Colony. The five friends drove to Zee Town, a pub in Gurugram, on Wednesday to celebrate their friend's birthday.