Defence Ministry To Procure FRCVs, Air Defence Fire Control Radars, Dornier-228 Aircraft

The FRCVs will be futuristic main battle tanks with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multi-layered protections, precision and lethal fires and real-time situational awareness, the Defence Ministry said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Photo: PTI
The Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved the procurement of future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs) for modernisation of the Army's tank fleet and air defence fire control radars, among other proposals.

As per PTI report, the proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The DAC "accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the total cost of the AoNs, 99 per cent is from indigenous sources under the "Buy (Indian)" and "Buy (lndian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured)" categories, it added.

"For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared," the statement said.

As per the report, the FRCVs will be futuristic main battle tanks with superior mobility, all-terrain ability, multi-layered protections, precision and lethal fires and real-time situational awareness.

An AoN was also accorded for the procurement of air defence fire control radars, which will detect and track aerial targets and provide firing solutions, it stated.

"The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked), which has suitable cross-country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed and developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited, and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment," the statement said.

Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The procurement of the Dornier-228 aircraft, next-generation fast patrol vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and next-generation offshore patrol vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations will enhance the capability of the ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zones, search-and-rescue and disaster-relief operations, the statement said.

Towards the end of the meeting, the defence minister took a moment to honour late ICG DG Rakesh Pal, who was also a member of the DAC. Pal died due to a heart attack in Chennai on August 18, the statement added.

Singh highlighted Pal's remarkable contribution to the growth and expansion of the ICG.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences, prayers and unwavering support on behalf of the defence ministry to the bereaved family. In a solemn tribute, all members of the DAC stood up to observe a moment of silence, paying their respects to the late DG whose legacy will continue to inspire, the statement said.

