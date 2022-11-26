Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government Identified Antimicrobial Resistance As Key Priority In National Health Policy: Union Minister

The Delhi Declaration on the AMR, which is an inter-ministerial consensus, was signed at the launch of NAP-AMR, by the ministers of the ministries concerned pledging their whole-hearted support in AMR containment.

Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar
Union Minister Bharati Pravin Pawar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 1:03 pm

The government has identified antimicrobial resistance as a key priority in its national health policy and a series of initiatives have been taken to build systems to counter it, Union minister Bharati Pawar has said.

The minister of state for health said India's example of prioritising the development and implementation of state action plans for containment of AMR is a best practice that can be further discussed and emulated by other countries.

Pawar was delivering India's national statement at the third Global High-Level Ministerial Conference on AMR at Muscat in Oman on Friday, according to a statement by the Health Ministry. She elaborated that India's National Action Plan for containment of the AMR (NAP-AMR) was officially released on April 19, 2017. 

The Delhi Declaration on the AMR, which is an inter-ministerial consensus, was signed at the launch of NAP-AMR, by the ministers of the ministries concerned pledging their whole-hearted support in AMR containment.

Pawar emphasised that "the National Action Plan for containment of AMR focuses on an integrated 'One Health' approach and involves coordination among various sectors at the state, national and international level". 

She said the NAP for containment of AMR serves to leverage the strengths of various institutions such as the National Centre for Disease Control and Indian Council of Medical Research to coordinate AMR surveillance lab networks, monitor antimicrobial consumption in health facilities, strengthen infection prevention and control, as well as promote antimicrobial stewardship to optimize use of antimicrobials.  

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

President Murmu To Launch Health Survey Scheme On Nov 29 In Kurukshetra: Haryana CM

Do Crime Shows Provoke Crimes In Real-Life, Affect Viewers' Mental Health? Celebs Share Their Opinion

Veteran Actor Vikram Gokhale Hospitalised In Pune Following Health Complications

Tags

National Government Identified Antimicrobial Resistance Key Priority National Health Policy Union Minister AMR Containment
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?