Gold Worth Rs 10.21 Lakh Seized From Passenger At Chandigarh Airport

A passenger was intercepted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here with gold worth Rs 10.21 lakh, Customs department said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived from Dubai, they said, adding that the seizure was made as the gold was illegally being brought into India. The gold pieces were pasted on the baggage trolley, officials said.

Officials recovered 187 grams of gold having a market value of Rs 10.21 lakh, the department said in a statement here. Further investigation in the matter was underway.

