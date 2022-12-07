Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Gold Worth Rs 10.21 Lakh Seized From Passenger At Chandigarh Airport

Officials recovered 187 grams of gold having a market value of Rs 10.21 lakh, the department said in a statement here.

Gold seized from passenger in Airport

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 4:12 pm

A passenger was intercepted at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here with gold worth Rs 10.21 lakh, Customs department said on Wednesday.

The passenger arrived from Dubai, they said, adding that the seizure was made as the gold was illegally being brought into India. The gold pieces were pasted on the baggage trolley, officials said. 

Officials recovered 187 grams of gold having a market value of Rs 10.21 lakh, the department said in a statement here. Further investigation in the matter was underway. 

(With PTI INPUTS)

