Godavari flood: Navy Performs Rescue, Relief Operations In Marooned Villages In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

The Indian Navy on Thursday conducted rescue and relief operations in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district which remained cut off due to massive floods after the Godavari river turned ferocious.

"In response to a request received from the Eluru district administration for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding of the Godavari River, the Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on July 14 for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-locked areas of Koida (7 habitations) and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal," the Navy said in a statement.

The helicopters air-dropped relief material, including essential food items, medicines, milk, and bread, to the marooned villagers, it said. So far, over 2,000 kg of relief material has been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport, it added.

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of the worst flood after a gap of 36 years as river Godavari has been turning ferocious by the hour, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

The Godavari has been flowing close to the third danger level of 17 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, as a flood of 16.61 lakh cusecs was recorded Thursday evening, with an indication that it may rise further later tonight.