Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Godavari flood: Navy Performs Rescue, Relief Operations In Marooned Villages In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru

The Indian Navy has conducted rescue and relief operations in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district which has been cut off following severe floods and rainfall.

undefined
Indian navy (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:24 pm

The Indian Navy on Thursday conducted rescue and relief operations in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district which remained cut off due to massive floods after the Godavari river turned ferocious.    

"In response to a request received from the Eluru district administration for rescue and relief operations due to massive flooding of the Godavari River, the Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on July 14 for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-locked areas of Koida (7 habitations) and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal," the Navy said in a statement.  

The helicopters air-dropped relief material, including essential food items, medicines, milk, and bread, to the marooned villagers, it said. So far, over 2,000 kg of relief material has been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport, it added. 

Related stories

Godavari Turns Ferocious, Record Flood Expected In Next 3 Days

Flood Surge In Godavari Rises To 15 Lakh Cusecs, Alert Continues

Second Warning On As Godavari Flood Surges In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh is on the brink of the worst flood after a gap of 36 years as river Godavari has been turning ferocious by the hour, threatening to inundate tens of villages mostly in West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

The Godavari has been flowing close to the third danger level of 17 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram, as a flood of 16.61 lakh cusecs was recorded Thursday evening, with an indication that it may rise further later tonight.

Tags

National Indian Navy Andhra Pradesh Godavari River INS Dega Relief Material Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 23 Private Medical Colleges In India

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam

CBI Arrests Seven, Including ECL Managers, In Coal Pilferage Scam