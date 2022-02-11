Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Goa Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal Says Govt Built Helipad For PM Modi Within 24 Hours, But No Bus Stop Near Site For 20 Years

Goa Election 2022: AAP(Aam Aadmi Party) supremo Arvind Kejriwal said ‘We are not criticising him, but we saw an irony. The irony of the matter is that right next to the site of the PM's helipad, a bus stop was to be built, and it hasn't come up in 20 years’.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. PTI

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 5:51 pm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Goa government had built a helipad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit within 24 hours, but a bus stop next to the site had not come up in 20 years. 

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led state government lacked the intent for development. 

The state Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on February 14, was not an ordinary election, it was Goa's chance to change. This election can change the present and future of Goa, he said.

Claiming that the state government lacks the intent for development, Kejriwal said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to Goa on Thursday, a brand-new helipad was built for him within 24 hours.

“We are not criticising him, but we saw an irony. The irony of the matter is that right next to the site of the PM's helipad, a bus stop was to be built, and it hasn't come up in 20 years,” the AAP leader said. 

The AAP wants to assure Goans that when a government has intent, it can do anything and everything it wants, he said. 

The Delhi chief minister went on to say that the Congress and BJP had done nothing for Goa.     

"The people of Goa had given the Congress 27 years and the BJP 15 years. These parties did nothing for Goa as a whole. On the contrary, they only worked together to plunder the state,” Kejriwal said. 

Goa's roads are in a state of disrepair, there is water shortage, electricity outage, children are unemployed and health and education services have collapsed, he claimed. 

The AAP leader further claimed that nothing will get better in Goa.

“They intend to do nothing for the next five years. They are only coming to loot Goa,” he added.
 

