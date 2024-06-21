George Kurian And BJP's 'Minority Mantra' In Kerala

Kurian’s elevation to the rank of Union minister is seen as part of the BJP’s strategy to expand its voter base in the Christian-majority regions in Kerala. The results of the 2024 elections have bolstered the Party’s hopes of increasing its influence among Kerala’s Christian voters. The shift in Christian votes in favour of the NDA was most notable in Thrissur, from where Suresh Gopi became the first BJP member elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala. In Thrissur, where Christians constitute 21.4% of the electorate, Gopi led in six out of seven assembly segments, with margins ranging between 8,000 and 13,000 votes. A significant portion of Kerala’s 6.14 million (18.4%) Christian community is concentrated in the central districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. In terms of vote share, the NDA saw an increase in Kottayam (from 17.04% to 19.74%), Idukki (from 8.55% to 10.86%), and Ernakulam (from 14.24% to 15.87%), while experiencing a decline in Pathanamthitta (from 28.95% to 25.49%).