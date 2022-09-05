Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Gauri Lankesh Murder Trial Adjourned By Court Till September 14

A special court here on Monday adjourned to September 14 the trial in the activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh murder case.

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 9:37 pm

The trial was to resume today, exactly five years after her assassination.

The trial was to resume today, exactly five years after her assassination. 

The case came up before an in-charge judge of the special court for Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, (KCOCA) cases which is hearing the trial. 

The KCOCA judge, who is on leave will return to duty on September 12 and will fix the dates of the trial on September 14.

The trial is being conducted for a week every month since July this year. 

Gauri Lankesh was murdered outside her Rajarajeshwari Nagar residence on September 5, 2017. 

The prosecution has in its charge claimed that Gauri Lankesh's murder has connections with the assassination of  Kannada writer MM Kalburgi and the murders of Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar in Maharashtra. 

There are 18 accused in the case facing charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the KCOCA and the Arms Act.

