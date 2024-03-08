‘Ganja Outside Chowki’: Haryana Student Comment At De-Addiction Event Goes Viral

A college student from Sonipat, Haryana, recently grabbed attention online for confronting police officials about the rampant availability of cannabis (ganja) near his university premises during a drug de-addiction event.
"Sir, we have seen such a big program on drug de-addiction campaigns, but the university is the biggest epicentre of drug addiction… Getting ganja or any intoxicating substance is as easy as getting a toffee or a lollipop. If a first or second-year student can easily trace or track the drug dealers, why can't the police do the same?" the student questioned a police officer, amid loud cheering by fellow students.
The student further emphasized the issue, stating, "Sir, I know that there is a police chowki nearby, and ganja is available right in front of it. So, don't you think this is a failure on the side of the police?"
Ganja, also known as cannabis, is classified as a prohibited substance in India under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. The possession, sale, or purchase of cannabis is considered a criminal offense, carrying legal consequences.