From Book Stall Owner To Publishing Icon: Arvind Patkar Inspired Generations Of Authors

A Communist activist, bookseller turned successful Marathi publisher Arvind Patkar died at 73 in Pune. His Manovikas Prakashan published hundreds of Marathi books which aided the socio-political-historical-cultural documentation of Maharashtra.

Arvind Patkar, founder of Manovikas Prakashan died at 73 in Pune. His contribution to Marathi publishing industry enriched generations of authors and readers. Photo: X
  • From selling books in the streets of Mumbai to founding Manovikas Prakashan, Arvind Patkar reshaped Marathi publishing with ideological clarity and mass reach.

  • Patkar bridged people’s movements, writers, and readers through socially rooted, widely read books.

  • Patkar’s legacy lives on as a powerful socio-political and cultural archive that will inspire generations of Marathi readers. 

Born in Girgaon, Mumbai, Arvind Patkar was attracted to the Communist movement in his youth during the 1970s. He became a full timer, participated in Mumbai’s textile mill workers agitations and strike. Later, after leaving the activism chapter, he started selling books on the streets of Mumbai. His activism and world view flourished creatively in the publishing business. The man of activism, literature and business- founder of Manovikas Prakashan, Arvind Patkar, 73 died on January 29 due to illness. 

Patkar is survived by two sons. He was admitted in a private hospital for treatment of jaundice for ten days and died by cardiac arrest. Patkar’s last rites were performed in Pune on Thursday afternoon. 

Arvind Patkar was a leading and successful Marathi publisher, publishing thousands of eminent Marathi titles. During his activism in youth, he used to sell books in and around Mumbai, often outside hospitals, on the streets. Patkar used his experience, ear to the ground and his wider network when he started Manovikas Prakashan based in Pune. 

“The market of publishing was important to Patkar and he had nuanced understanding but ideological commitment mattered more to him. Though he believed offering entertainment to readers through creative titles was important, he also continued enriching   readers with diverse books, ideas and perspective,”  says Ravi Aamle, author of RAW - Bhartiya Guptachar Sansthechi Goodhagatha and Propaganda, published by Manovikas Prakashan. 

Aamle’s other books Varun Te Bahirji: Shivrayanchya Hersansthecha Shodh and Parkiya Haat, along with translated books were published by Patkar. These non-fiction books are widely read and appreciated by Marathi readers. 

“At least once every month, he would call. Our conversations would range across politics, social issues, and publishing. The call would inevitably end with a gentle push toward the next writing project.” Aamle shares his memories with Patkar.

Manovikas Prakashan’s recent Marathi book Monsoon: Jan Gan Man, written by senior journalist and author Sunil Tambe, earned significant success within a month of its launch. The first edition of the book was sold out in a few weeks - an unusual response to the Marathi books industry. The monsoon is much more than a season that shapes geography, economies, politics, and cultures across South Asia. In this lucid, well researched book, Sunil Tambe traces the monsoon as a force behind the long march of civilisation.

Senior CPI leader and activist Prakash Reddy remember Patkar as an activist. “Arvind began an indefinite hunger strike in Lalbaug against the pollution caused by the Bombay Gas Company decades ago. Later, we organised a prolonged road blockade at Lalbaug Naka, which ultimately forced the company to shut down. Emerging from the workers’ movement, Arvind Patkar played the role of a bridge between diverse writers and readers. Manovikas published the inaugural edition of my book Bhagat Singh: Ek Jhanjhavat,” recounts Reddy. 

Kolhapur-based activist Sampat Desai had recent conversations with Patkar regarding his upcoming book. Desai remembered him as a committed editor. 

“I remember our last telephonic conversation of January 27. He followed up for nearly a year insisting that he wanted to publish my book. He would call me every month and ask, “Have you finished writing? Can you send it in two days?” When I sent him my first draft in November 2025, he read it within eight days and offered very nuanced suggestions. His demise is a big loss personally and collectively.” says Desai.

Patkar was particularly keen about People's movements and its creative documentation through books. 

“In recent times when people’s movements are steadily weakening and resources are scarce; activists are still fighting with perseverance on so many fronts. Why don’t you write about these struggles and movements? It may not matter to you personally, but I feel it is essential for the next generation. You must write. Manovikas will take full responsibility for publishing it,” Desai vividly remembers these words by Patkar which inspired him to write a new book. 

Patkar’s work means much more for Maharashtra, beyond Publishing books. These books are socio-political-historical-cultural documentation that will keep nurturing and inspiring Marathi readers. 

