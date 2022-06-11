Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Fresh Violence In West Bengal's Howrah; Protesters Clash With Police, Set Houses, BJP Offices On Fire

Protests in Howrah on Friday against Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad had also turned violent, leading to prohibitory orders being imposed.

A BJP office burnt during protests in West Bengal's Howrah Twitter/Amit Thakur

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 5:08 pm

Fresh violence erupted in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire, a day after arson and stone-pelting were witnessed in Howrah in violent protests over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad. 

Protesters's stone-pelting caused injuries to some police personnel. Protesters alsovandalised a BJP office.

BJP National Executive Member Swapan Dasgupta said multiple party offices in Howrah have been burnt and parts of Kolkata are under mob's rule.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service as police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, a senior officer said, adding the situation was "under control" at the moment.

He said, "The agitators have been dispersed. Some policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are conducting a route march in the area. The situation is under control."

On Friday, people pelted stones, set police vehicles on fire, and damaged public property as they clashed with law enforcers in Howrah.

Internet services have been suspended in Howrah till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas of the district such as Uluberia, Domjur, and Panchla till June 15.

Protests were held across the country against Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad on Friday, which turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand's Ranchi, and Howrah in West Bengal. 

(With PTI inputs)

