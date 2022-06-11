Fresh Violence In West Bengal's Howrah; Protesters Clash With Police, Set Houses, BJP Offices On Fire

Fresh violence erupted in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire, a day after arson and stone-pelting were witnessed in Howrah in violent protests over former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Protesters's stone-pelting caused injuries to some police personnel. Protesters alsovandalised a BJP office.

BJP National Executive Member Swapan Dasgupta said multiple party offices in Howrah have been burnt and parts of Kolkata are under mob's rule.

BJP offices in Howrah dist burnt by rampaging mobs. Different parts of Kolkata and outskirts under mob rule. Police in retreat mode. State-sponsored disturbances in W Bengal. Citizens in panic. Is this going to be an everyday story in this state? Time for Indians to lose sleep — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) June 10, 2022

Several fire tenders were pressed into service as police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, a senior officer said, adding the situation was "under control" at the moment.

He said, "The agitators have been dispersed. Some policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are conducting a route march in the area. The situation is under control."

The Bhartiya Janata Party office is a place of worship for us, today thousand of mad fundamentalist have came and set fire to that place of worship.

Howrah ruler police silent spectators.@JPNadda @blsanthosh @AmitShah @DilipGhoshBJP @SuvenduWB @DrSukantaBJP @TajinderBagga pic.twitter.com/5FJs9CibF8 — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) June 10, 2022

On Friday, people pelted stones, set police vehicles on fire, and damaged public property as they clashed with law enforcers in Howrah.

Internet services have been suspended in Howrah till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas of the district such as Uluberia, Domjur, and Panchla till June 15.

Protests were held across the country against Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad on Friday, which turned violent in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand's Ranchi, and Howrah in West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)