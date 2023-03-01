Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Free Travel For Women And Girls On Rajasthan Roadways Buses On International Women's Day

Home National

Free Travel For Women And Girls On Rajasthan Roadways Buses On International Women's Day

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal. Gehlot has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50 per cent.

Drama in a bus
Women and girls will travel on Rajasthan Roadways buses for free Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 4:15 pm

Women and girls will travel on Rajasthan Roadways buses for free on International Women's Day on March 8. The facility will be available on all Rajasthan Roadways buses, including ordinary and fast. 

About 8.50 lakh women and girls are estimated to travel by Rajasthan Roadways buses on International Women's Day. The state government has estimated a financial burden of around Rs 7.50 crore, according to an official statement. 

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal. Gehlot has also approved a proposal to hike the concession for women on fares of ordinary Rajasthan Roadways buses to 50 per cent.

Related stories

On International Women's Day, An All Women Full Bench For First Time In Kerala HC History

International Women's Day 2022: Dayana Yastremska Invokes 'Amazing' Ukrainian Spirit, Donates Prize Money

International Women's Day: These Women-Owned Eateries in Bandra Have Set Up a Block Party for Women's Day

The discount on ordinary buses at present is 30 per cent. The increased exemption will be implemented from April 1. This move will put an additional annual financial burden of about Rs 3.50 crore on the state government. Gehlot had announced the increased concession in the state budget for 2023-24.

Tags

National Free Travel Women And Girls Rajasthan Roadways Buses International Women's Day Annual Financial Burden
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'