Frederick Forsyth: RIP The Gentleman Spy Who Redefined Thrillers And Won India’s Heart

From RAF Pilot to MI6 Reporter: A Life of Adventure

Born on August 25, 1938 in Ashford, Kent, Forsyth’s early years were marked by service and curiosity. After training as a Royal Air Force pilot, he spent two years flying de Havilland Vampires before transitioning to journalism. In 1961, he joined Reuters, quickly rising as a foreign correspondent stationed in Paris and East Berlin. His eye for languages, with fluency in French, German, Russian, and Spanish, made him a gift to editors. Arriving in Paris in the early 1960s, he found himself amidst the dread around an attempted assassination of President Charles de Gaulle—a moment that would later crystallise into his debut thriller, The Day of the Jackal.