National

Fraudsters Create Fake Whatsapp Accounts Of Two Govt Officers In Goa To Seek Money From People

Goa's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ramesh Verma and state Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman filed separate complaints against unidentified accused for impersonating them, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

Cyber fraud in the name of top government officials in Goa
info_icon

Two top government officials in Goa, including the Chief Electoral Officer, have filed complaints alleging that some cyber fraudsters created their fake WhatsApp accounts to seek money from people, police said on Wednesday.

Goa's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ramesh Verma and state Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman filed separate complaints against unidentified accused for impersonating them, a senior police official said.

Verma filed the complaint with the cyber crime wing of the Goa police on Tuesday. while Ulman lodged it on Sunday, he said.

The complaint filed on behalf of Verma by Urmita Bhandari, the personal assistant to the CEO, says that unidentified accused created a WhatsApp account of Verma and approached the people in his contact list demanding financial help, he added.

Advertisement

The accused used Verma's photo as the display picture to show that it was his WhatsApp account, and sent messages introducing himself as the CEO, the official said.

Similar modus operandi was used in the case of Ulman, he said.

Police have filed two cases under the Information Technology Act against unknown accused.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Ram Navami: Must-Listen Audiobooks & Podcasts About Lord Ram Which Will Help You Celebrate This Festival Uniquely
  2. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  3. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Of Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  4. Ram Navami Special: 'Ramayana' Based Animated Films To Watch
  5. Sports World LIVE: Kylian Mbappe Leads PSG Into Champions League Semis With Win Over Barcelona
  6. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'East Is A Witness To Modi's Guarantee', Says PM In Assam
  8. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far