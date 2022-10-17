Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Four Held In Assam For Alleged Terror Group Links

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday said two of them, "associated with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team", were nabbed in Tamulpur district, and the other two in Nalbari.

Four persons have been arrested
Four persons have been arrested

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Oct 2022 10:38 pm

Four persons have been arrested in two districts of Assam for their alleged links with terror outfits.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday said two of them, "associated with Bangladesh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team", were nabbed in Tamulpur district, and the other two in Nalbari.

"We're determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam. @TamulpurPolice has done a commendable job in nabbing 2 persons — Sadeq Ali & Jakibul Ali — who lured youth to join B'desh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)," Sarma said in a tweet.

He said the arrest of Sadeq Ali is a "significant achievement" as he had been "radicalising youth" for the past two years. Sadeq was also linked to Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Sarma added.

The chief minister further said that the Ghagrapar Police of Nalbari district has arrested two more persons — Habel Ali and Abu Raihan — in a similar case.

Sarma had said in the Assembly in September that 40 "jihadis" have been arrested in the state this year. Since January this year, five modules with alleged links to Bangladesh's proscribed Ansarul Islam have been busted 

Four madrasas have also been demolished – three by respective district administration "for not adhering to building norms" and the fourth was razed to the ground allegedly by local people. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Army Dog 'Zoom' Who Fought Terrorists In J-K Succumbs To His Injuries, Twitter Pays Tributes

Meet Zoom, Indian Army Dog Who Sustained Critical Injuries While Fighting Terrorists In J&K

Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag District

Tags

National Assam Links With Terror Outfits Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Twitter Bangladesh-based Terror Outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team Tamulpur District Al-Qaeda In Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Ghagrapar Police
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

MP Police Register Case Against A Couple In Actor Vaishali Takkar's Suicide

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job