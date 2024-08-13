Foundation Stone Laid For India's Largest Electric Bus Depot In Delhi | All That We Know About It

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of India's largest multi-level electric bus depot in south Delhi's Vasant Vihar.
On Monday, Gahlot said, "The foundation stone of India's largest multi-level electric bus depot will be laid tomorrow. This will prove to be a milestone in Delhi's EV revolution. The bus depot will be a marvel not only in terms of architecture but in other aspects as well. It will have many sustainable features."
About India's largest electric bus depot in Delhi
The multi-level bus depot will be constructed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation.
According to the officials, the electric bus depot which is claimed to be India's largest, would come up on a 7.6 lakh-square feet area and cost an estimated Rs 409 crore.
The multi-level facility will accommodate 434 buses and be equipped with EV charging stations, rooftop solar panels, and 16 maintenance pits.
A senior government official said the depot will be spread over five acres and it is being developed by the NBCC.
Another bus depot will come up in Hari Nagar. It will have commercial space too and there are plans to have government offices in it, he said.
The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) currently operates 4,536 buses including 2,966 CNG and 1,570 electric buses. The Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System operates 3,147 buses -- 2,747 CNG and 400 electric.